Hart

Kernersville – Mrs. Annie “Louise” Dunn Hart, 78, passed away on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at Forsyth Medical Center. She was born on May 28, 1944, in Forsyth County to Elmer and Pauline Davis Dunn. Louise retired as an Administrative Assistant after 30 years of service at Salem Carpet Mills, Inc. headquarters in Winston-Salem, NC. She was a very active and faithful member of Clemmons First Baptist Church where she was a Sunday School Teacher for 50 years and a member of the choir for 25 years. She also served on various committees, including the Board of Trustees and Church Historian, which was instrumental in organizing Women’s Ministry Fellowship. Louise served in many capacities, including Chairman, with the Christian Women’s After Five Club for 20 years. She guided home Bible studies in several counties for 20 years under the auspices of StoneCroft Ministries in Kansas City, MO. Continuing to serve her community, Louise also volunteered with the Shepherd’s Center in Kernersville for 12 years. At the time of her passing, she and her husband, Tom were members of Calvary Baptist Church.

Louise loved Jesus and was ever grateful for her salvation. She prayed daily for those that she loved, knew and met to “Seek the Lord while He may be found, call to Him while He is near” – Isaiah 55:6. Louise lived by this daily goal: To see Jesus more clearly, to love Him more dearly, and to follow Him more nearly.

Louise was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Etta Sheets. She is survived by Thomas S. Hart, the one love of her life for 57 years; her brother, Rev. Avery Dunn (wife, Elizabeth); her brother-in-law, Bud Sheets; and many special nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, and great-great nieces and nephews.

Louise celebrated her life daily with all those around her and requested that there be no formal service. Her family will receive friends from 4:00 pm until 6:00 pm on Sunday, June 19, 2022, at Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Shepherd’s Center at 636 Gralin Street, PO Box 2044, Kernersville, NC 27285. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.