Harper

WINSTON SALEM – Andrew Thomas Harper, 48, entered into the presence of Jesus on Friday, August 27, 2021 at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. Andy was born on October 1, 1972 in Forsyth County to Bud and Gaye Thomas Harper. He was a native of Kernersville and graduated from Kerwin Christian School and attended Wake Forest University as a business major. After his playing days ended, he returned to Winston-Salem State University to gain a teaching degree. He taught high school social studies at Parkland High School, in Winston-Salem, for 10 years and was currently teaching AP World, AP US History, Civics & Economics and Sociology at Kearns Academy, formerly the Academy at Central, in High Point, where he had been for the past 7 years. Andy gave 100% to each school he served and wanted his students to excel academically and realize their potential for the future. Andy had been coaching at High Point Central High School, the Golden Spikes 16U at the NC Baseball Academy and the Region 5 Powerade State Games team. All total Andy coached local baseball for over 30 years which also included Kernersville Little League, AAU Baseball, Kerwin Christian School, Woodland Christian School, Southwest Guilford High School, Parkland High School and East Forsyth High School. Andy was much more than a coach. Through his quiet, unassuming disposition and demeanor he not only inspired his players to achieve at a high level and develop their skills, he also taught them how to live life and deal with its wide range of day to day challenges. He was a man who lived his life in such a way that demonstrated his strong faith in Jesus and humbly shared his faith with others. Andy’s passion to help kids have the opportunity to play baseball and learn valuable life lessons while enjoying the game led him to organize Touch ‘Em All (a non-profit foundation) which he started in 2019. He wanted to mentor and assist youth who because of financial obstacles wouldn’t have the opportunity to participate or to develop and showcase their skills. Andy was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, James E. and Cora S. Thomas; and his paternal grandparents, Andrew G. and Irene M. Harper. Surviving are his parents, Bud and Gaye Harper; one brother, Will Harper; one sister, Lori Compton (Scott); many special aunts and uncles; nieces and nephews, Harper Compton (Sydney), Weston Compton, Aidan Harper, and Jackson Harper; great nieces and nephews, Maddie, Hudson and Tinley Compton. Andy also leaves behind a host of special friends, neighbors and co-workers – including, but definitely not limited to, the Zumwalt Family, the Giles Family, the Hassebrock Family, Kearns Academy, High Point Central High School, Parkland High School and the NC Baseball Academy. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 7:00 p.m., Friday, September 3, 2021 at Truist Point Stadium (home of the High Point Rockers), in High Point. General parking is located at 214 Lindsay St. This venue was chosen since Andy spent much of his life on a baseball field and the family asks those in attendance to dress as if you were attending a game. The family will receive friends following the service at the stadium. A private graveside service will be held for the family. Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel is assisting the Harper family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Touch ‘Em All Foundation at www.2touchemall.com . Online condolences may be made to the harper family a www.Hayworth-Miller.com