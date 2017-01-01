Hansford announces candidacy

Kernersville resident Kevin Hansford became the final candidate for the November 2 Board of Aldermen contest when he filed his campaign with the Forsyth County Board of Elections on the last day of filing, Friday, July 16. Hansford, who has lived in Kernersville for about 17 years, said he has been thinking about seeking elected office for a while now. He has always been interested in politics and said that he wished more people understood how much governance happens on a local level.

