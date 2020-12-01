Hanes Mall incidents

In a news release issued on Sunday, Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough, Jr. addressed a number of violent encounters that have taken place recently at Hanes Mall in Winston-Salem, a popular holiday shopping destination for many throughout the Triad area.

The most recent incident occurred Saturday evening, Nov. 28 outside at a mall entrance and involved a group of teenagers attacking a woman and her boyfriend. Several weeks ago, a teenager was shot in the face by another teen during an altercation at the mall. For more, see the Tuesday, December 1, 2020 edition.