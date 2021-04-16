Haag

Mary Elizabeth Ryals Haag (Pegram) – 87, of Kernersville, NC went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, surrounded by her family Friday, April 16, 2021.

Mary was born in Forsyth County on April 27, 1933 to the late Lillian Pegram (Hester) and Estus Lindsy Pegram.

Mary spent 25 years employed by Hanes working in textiles, especially hosiery, before she retired. She was member of Pine Grove United Methodist Church. Mary served her church in the choir, teaching Sunday School, and participating faithfully in United Methodist Women.

She was a wonderful mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother for her family, which included too many youth of the churches Rev. Wallace Ryals pastored.

She was preceded in death by her parents, one sister, Betty Lankford, one brother, Bobby Pegram, as well as two husbands, Rev. Wallace Ryals and Harold Edward Haag.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Rusty Allen Ryals (Michelle), Amy Ryals Welch (Jack), both of Kernersville, NC, and Buddy Haag, Jr, (Bonita) of Ararat, VA, and Linda Haag; grandchildren, Renee Ryals Harris (Drew) and Lauren Ryals; great-grandchildren, Chloe Harris and Ellasyn Harris; sister, many nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be held Monday, April 19, 2021 at 2:00PM in Eastlawn Gardens of Memory, 530 Dobson Street, Kernersville, NC. Rev. Will Van Wearen and Rev. Bonnie Preston Harris will be officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to Pine Grove United Methodist Church, 1018 Piney Grove Road, Kernersville, NC 27284.

Mary’s family would like to thank her caregivers Lisa Mabe, Jasmine and Teresa, as well as Trellis Hospice for their wonderful care.

Condolences may be shared with family at www.pierce-jeffersonfuneralservice.com or in person at Pierce-Jefferson Funeral and Cremation Services, 213 West Mountain Street, Kernersville, NC 27284.