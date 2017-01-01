Growing KMC

Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center (KMC) introduced the community to incoming doctors and new services at the KMC Expert Panel Event on May 24 at Paul J. Ciener Botanical Garden.

The event was held to provide an update to the KMC Foundation members and their guests on not only the expansion, but how KMC is continuing to advance care locally.

“We thank our current foundation members for generously donating to Novant Health so we can meet all patient needs, such as transportation to appointments, mammograms for those that cannot afford them, and assistance with food or clothing. With the additional services like the Birthing Center coming soon, we know that there will be an increase in patient needs like providing car seats to those that need them,” stated Kirsten Royster, president/COO, of Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center.

