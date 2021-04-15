Greenway contract approved

The Kernersville Board of Aldermen unanimously approved a $1.6 million contract for the start of phase one of the Kerners Mill Creek Greenway during the Board’s regular monthly meeting on April 6.

Town Manager Curtis Swisher introduced the contract proposal to the aldermen for consideration before the vote took place.

“We are finally to the point where we are going to start the infamous greenway, if you all approve it,” Swisher noted as he began his presentation. “I went back and looked today, and the study for the greenway was approved in May of 2009, so almost 12 years ago.”

