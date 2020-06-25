Grantz sentenced

Tyler Lloyd Grantz, 21, formerly of Kernersville, was sentenced to 30 years in prison on Friday, according to the US Department of Justice (USDJ). Grantz was charged with possession of a stolen firearm, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession with intent to distribute oxycodone, and carry/use, by discharging, firearms during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime. He was convicted of all charges on February 12, 2020.

