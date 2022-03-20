Goodman, Jr.

Gary Lee Goodman, Jr. – Born August 27, 1977 in Heidelberg, Germany, Lee lost his battle with cancer on March 20, 2022 at his home in Greensboro, NC.

Lee graduated from East Forsyth High School in 1997 and was a longtime employee of Aycock Body and Frame in Greensboro as Office Manager.

Lee is survived by his son, Logan Knight; parents, Glenda and Mike Davis; sisters, Kimberly Goodman Lawson, and Erica Nicole Davis. He was preceded in death by his father, Gary Lee Goodman, Sr. of Cloverdale, AL.

A memorial service is to be planned at a later date.

Friends and family may view, and sign the guestbook at www.Pierce-JeffersonFuneralService.com