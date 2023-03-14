Glenn High School food pantry

Glenn High School (GHS) has announced the grand opening of the Bobcat Food Pantry that was created and maintained by the Spanish Club.

The sponsors for this group include Latisa Warner, who is the Spanish Club sponsor, and Jennifer Leahy, who is the co-sponsor.

“This was something that was born out of an opportunity to take the Spanish Club out into the community and bring the community back into Glenn High School,” said GHS Principal Scott Munsie at the grand opening ceremony on March 10. For more, see the Tuesday, March 14, 2023 edition.