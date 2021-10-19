Glenn disturbance

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the adult charged in connection to a disturbance at Glenn High School on Friday afternoon, Oct. 15.

According to the FCSO, Evettie Darnella Lewis, 56, was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct. Lewis was given a $500 unsecured bond and released on a written promise to appear in court.

As previously reported, officers from three separate law enforcement agencies responded to Glenn on Friday in response to a disturbance on campus.

