Gentry

Buddy Clark Gentry, 85, passed away on June 29th, 2023, following a brief illness. Buddy was born on November 15th, 1937, in Winston Salem, North Carolina to the late Walter Clark Gentry II and Mary Blanche (Knouse) Gentry. Buddy enjoyed traveling with his wife Jan, hunting, and fishing with his sons, playing cards, watching his children and grandchildren play sports, dancing, music, dogs, boating, spending time with family, and most of all, joking around and telling stories.

Buddy is preceded in death by his parents, his first wife and mother to his four children Betty Lou (Spainhour) Gentry, and his sister Jo Ann Mock. He is survived by his loving wife Janice Fletcher Gentry; his four children – LuAnn Gentry (Kathy), Clark Gentry (Becky), Randy Gentry (Kate), and Angie Tucker (Scott); his four grandchildren – Rachel Gentry (fiancé Griffin Tordella) and Alex Gentry (Clark’s children), Cameron Tucker (Angie’s son), and Margo Gentry (Randy’s daughter); and his nephew Bill Mock (Paula).

Buddy was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps and a Marine Expert Rifleman. He became a restaurateur, establishing Clarks BBQ in Kernersville, North Carolina in 1993. He was also a home builder, erecting and painting many houses in the surrounding counties. He was well known in his Davidson County community and was the president of the North Davidson Booster Club in the 1970’s-1980’s. He was the coach of the Junior League Baseball in the 1970’s, his team winning the state championship in 1975. He was instrumental in the establishment of the Arcadia T-ball League in the 1970’s. He also coached little league football at Arcadia School in the 1970’s. Buddy lived up to his name in all ways and accomplished what matters most in life: loving others and being loved.

In celebration of his life, there will be a gathering of family and friends at Davidson Funeral Home on 858 Hickory Tree Road in Winston Salem from 3:00-5:00pm on Saturday, July 8th, 2023. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to North Davidson Athletic Association c/o North Davidson High School, 7227 Old Hwy 52, Lexington, NC 27295.

