Gantt

Kernersville—Kathy C. Gantt 77, passed away at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Surry County and raised by her late parents Lonnie D. and Ruby Sanders Crabb. Kathy was very proud of the work she was able to accomplish with her business Kathy’s Mobile Foot Care working with Hospice and homebound patients for 30 years. She previously was employed by Dr. Sam Gibson, DDS as his assistant for many years. She attended Bunker Hill United Methodist Church.

She is survived by her husband R. Steve Gantt of the home; one brother Lonnie D. Crabb (Pat) of Welcome; one sister Carol C. Lyon (Lee) of State Rd; and many other family members.

A celebration of life will be conducted later due to Covid 19 restrictions.

Memorials may be directed to Bunker Hill UMC of Kernersville, NC.

Online condolences can be shared at www.cumbyfuneral.com