Gambling machines seized

One illegal gambling establishment in Kernersville is now down, and there are 12 more to go.

On Thursday around 10:45 a.m., the Kernersville Police Department, N.C. Alcohol Law Enforcement Gaming Section, and N.C. State Bureau of Investigation served a warrant at an illegal gambling establishment, Total Skill Business Center, located at 1325-A NC 66, as a result of an ongoing investigation. The agencies seized 49 Video Gaming Machines, one firearm, U.S. currency and various documents. The machines are valued at anywhere between $500 and $5,000. For more, see the Saturday/Sunday, August 15 & 16, 2020 edition.