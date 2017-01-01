Fur-Ever Friends of N.C. is holding a “Hawgs for Paws” fundraiser event at Smokin’ Harley-Davidson, located at 3441 Myer Lee Drive in Winston-Salem, from 12-4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 23.
For more, see the Thursday, October 21 edition.
Fur-Ever Friends fundraiser
Fur-Ever Friends of N.C. is holding a “Hawgs for Paws” fundraiser event at Smokin’ Harley-Davidson, located at 3441 Myer Lee Drive in Winston-Salem, from 12-4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 23.
