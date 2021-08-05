Funding input

Forsyth County continues to encourage residents to provide feedback on how to spend millions in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds the county expects to receive from the federal government in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to county staff, an ARPA resident survey is currently available on the Forsyth County website. The site also allows local organizations to submit proposals for ARPA funding through a public application process. Applications will be accepted until 5 p.m. on August 27.

“County residents are asked to review the information provided on federal guidelines about how the money can be spent and then provide input on what they’d like to see the county use the funds for. County commissioners will consider the survey results when determining how the funding will be allocated,” staff noted.

