Ruth Casper Fulp, 83, of Walkertown, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, from her home, Wednesday, December 15, 2021, surrounded by her loving family. Born November 25, 1938, in Forsyth County, she was the daughter of the late Rufus Calvin Casper, Sr. and the late Macie Duggins Casper. She married the love of her life, the late Russell Gray Fulp on May 2, 1958. In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by her brother, Jackie Casper; and sister, Jean Grubbs. Ruth was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and cherished friend. She was very involved in her community. Ruth enjoyed gardening, traveling, camping, spending time with her family, and admiring flowers. Ruth spent 42 years as a dedicated employee of the City of Winston-Salem as a data manager. She was a member of the Walkertown Civic Club for 36 years. Ruth was also a faithful member of Walkertown First Baptist Church (aka REVO Walkertown Campus), and spent many years in the Walkertown Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary. Left to cherish her memory are her sons, Mark Gray Fulp (Tina) of Walkertown, Steve Delane Fulp (Tammy) of Walkertown; granddaughters, Kynley Fulp, Heather Fulp, and Paige Fulp; brothers, Richard Casper of Kernersville, Adam Casper of Kernersville; and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Services to celebrate Ruth’s life will be held on Monday, December 20, 2021 at 2:00 PM at REVO Church-Walkertown Campus. The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM – 1:45 PM at the church. A private entombment service will be held at Walkertown Gardens of Memory. The family would like to extend their sincere appreciation for her caregivers and Trellis Supportive Care- Stokes Office, that provided exceptional care for Ruth during her period of declining health. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the Walkertown Civic Club Attn: Sick and Relief Committee, PO Box 772, Walkertown, NC 27051 or Trellis Supportive Care-Stokes Office, PO Box 863, Walnut Cove, NC 27052. Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Service-Kernersville Chapel is serving the Fulp family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.pierce-jeffersonfuneralservice.com