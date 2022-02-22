Last week, U.S. Congresswoman Virginia Foxx confirmed that she would be running for re-election in the newly reconfigured 5th Congressional District, a district that once again includes Forsyth County after the N.C. Supreme Court ordered that maps presented last year be redrawn.
For more, see the Tuesday, February 22, 2022 edition.
Foxx to run in 5th District
