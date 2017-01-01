Fourth of July events

July 3

Rotary Club Fourth of July Parade will begin at 9 a.m. at Kernersville Elementary School (KES) immediately following the Fourth of July 5K. The parade route will start at KES on West Mountain Street, travel down East Mountain Street, then turn onto Broad Street and end at Pinnacle Financial Partners.

July 4

Lawrence & Etta Lea Pope Foundation Fourth of July Concert and Fireworks Display will be held at the Raiders Field, located behind Kernersville Elementary School. The concert will begin at 6:30 p.m. with a special appearance from The Legacy Motown Revue, who will play beach music. Gates open at 5 p.m. Fireworks will begin at approximately 9:15 p.m. Those interested in enjoying dinner during the concert and fireworks will be able to purchase hamburgers, hot dogs, soft drinks and a variety of other items from the Raiders football team at the concession stand.

**Other events

Fourth of July 5K

Kickoff your Fourth of July on foot during the annual Fourth of July 5K, a 3.1-mile race that runs the route of the Fourth of July Parade, on Saturday, July 3. It is hosted by the Rotary Club of Kernersville.

The 5K started as a fundraiser for the Rotary Club when they took over the parade. The money raised from the race goes back into the community through programs the club supports, including scholarships for East Forsyth and Glenn high schools, Rotary Youth Leadership Academy, the nursing home project they do each year and more.

The race will begin on Harmon Lane. It will then proceed to Pineview Drive, over to Hwy. 66 and onto East Mountain Street to Fourth of July Park and return, cutting down English Street and ending at Pinnacle Financial Partners on Broad Street.

Town Manager and Rotary Club member Curtis Swisher said this run is different from other 5Ks and mentioned that it’s a fun race to watch. While there aren’t as many runners this year, they are still expecting a good turnout.

“Right now, we have about 135 people signed up and are expecting about 250 by race day,” he said. “We probably have one of the best guys’ fields that we’ve had in a while with about five guys that have signed up that if they have a good day, they’ll break 15 minutes. We have two ladies that might break 17 minutes.”

Despite there being several fast runners, Swisher said the Fourth of July 5K is a great race for all running levels as trophies will be given to the top three finishers in each age group, starting from ages 14 and under, 15-19, 20-24, all the way up to 80 and over, in five year increments. The race is chip timed.

The prize purse for this year’s race is $500 for first place, $300 for second place, $200 for third place, $100 for fourth place, and $50 for fifth place.

Although the race will function as it has in previous years, for safety measures, Swisher said they will ask everyone to space out at the start.

Register online before the race at runsignup.com/Race/Events/NC/Kernersville/4thofJuly5k. The cost of registration prior to race day is $35 until July 3. Registration on race day is $40.

Registration will be held from 7:15 until 8:15 a.m. on Saturday, July 3 at Pinnacle Financial Partners, located at 211 Broad Street, with the race scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m.

Kernersville’s 150th Anniversary Celebration

This year is not only a special year because everyone is excited to get back to celebrating in person, but also because it’s the Town’s 150th Anniversary. To celebrate, the Kernersville Museum has put together several activities for the community to participate in.

Kernersville Museum Executive Director Kelly Hargett said looking back over the Bicentennial Schedule, they wished they could have done something more elaborate like was done in 1971; however, due to the pandemic.

Hargett said the anniversary will begin on Friday, July 2 at 10 a.m. with the opening of a new exhibit at the Kernersville Museum, “Kernersville through the Decades.”

“It’s a snapshot of Kernersville from each decade, from the late 1800s to the present,” she said.

That evening at 6:30 p.m., there will be a free concert at the Kernersville Museum presented by the Kernersville Chamber of Commerce. The concert will be performed by Acoustic Fusion.

The following day, anniversary activities will be intertwined with the activities from the Town of Kernersville, including a Community Art Show at the Historic Train Depot from 12 – 4 p.m., followed by the unearthing of the Time Capsule at 4:30 p.m. by Danny Jefferson.

“We have folks that are displaying their artwork to promote our local artists,” Hargett said.

As for the Time Capsule, Hargett said it will be opened in front of Town Hall and they will have a screen to display everything to allow everyone to see items as they are pulled out.

“According to a letter from Time Capsule Committee Chairman Johnny Pinnix, there are 200 personal donations to descendants,” she said.

Other items Hargett mentioned are in the Time Capsule include a letter from President Nixon, among other former elected officials.

The weekend will continue with a Storytellers Series at the Kernersville Museum, which will be emceed by David Fitzpatrick.

“They will be talking about what it was like to grow up in Kernersville,” she said.

More events to celebrate Independence Day