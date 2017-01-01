Forsyth County Drug Task Force

The Forsyth County Drug Task Force (FCDTF) seized over $91 million worth of drug trafficking linked items in 2021 including drugs, vehicles, cash, firearms, and drug paraphernalia, officials announced Friday.

The FCDTF is the result of the collective pooling of resources related to narcotics investigations by the Winston-Salem Police Department (WSPD), Kernersville Police Department (KPD), and Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) to make a larger impact on the illicit drug trade in Forsyth County. The task force focuses on identifying, investigating, and charging drug traffickers who are supplying street-level sellers and users. The FCDTF was officially signed into existence in December 2020.

During the calendar year 2021, FCDTF detectives made 367 felony charges, 104 misdemeanor charges, and 18 federal indictments as a result of their investigations. The following items listed have a cumulative street value of approximately $91,741,264.40.