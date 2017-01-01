Forsyth County Drug Task Force

During the month of July, the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigative Services Division and the Forsyth County Drug Task Force cumulatively seized:

• 11 lbs of cocaine & crack cocaine with a street value of approximately $505,100

• Fentanyl with a street value of approximately $9,150

• Heroin with a street value of approximately $2,500

• Marijuana & THC (gummies & wax) with a street value of approximately $1,909,700

• Meth with a street value of approximately $750,000

• Prescription pills with a street value of approximately $1,900

• $173,988 in U.S. currency

• 37 guns