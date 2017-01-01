During the month of July, the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigative Services Division and the Forsyth County Drug Task Force cumulatively seized:
• 11 lbs of cocaine & crack cocaine with a street value of approximately $505,100
• Fentanyl with a street value of approximately $9,150
• Heroin with a street value of approximately $2,500
• Marijuana & THC (gummies & wax) with a street value of approximately $1,909,700
• Meth with a street value of approximately $750,000
• Prescription pills with a street value of approximately $1,900
• $173,988 in U.S. currency
• 37 guns
Forsyth County Drug Task Force
