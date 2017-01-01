Forfeiting pensions

State Treasurer Dale Folwell says a law ensuring public employees lose their pensions if convicted of crimes while on the state’s dime can be applied to a former Town of Kernersville solid waste superintendent and a teacher at Walkertown Middle School.

According to Folwell, the pensions of both Thad Buck and Carly Kaczmarek will be stripped under the N.C. Felony Forfeiture Law, legislation that was introduced by Folwell while serving in the General Assembly as a member of the state’s House of Representatives.

