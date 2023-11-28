Food drive

The Rotary Club of Kernersville Satellite Club will host a food drive from now until Wednesday, December 20th.

“Kernersville Rotary Satellite Club wanted to do a service project to help our neighbors, so we partnered with the community and morning Rotary Club to ask for help with this,” said Taylor Thornton, incoming president for the Kernersville Rotary Satellite Club. “We asked businesses to host a bin and advertise that they are collecting food in hopes of refilling the shelves at the food pantry.” For more, see the Tuesday, November 28, 2023 edition.