Flag fundraiser

Kernersville Chapter #205 Order of the Eastern Star is holding a fundraiser to support their chosen charities, including WhiteStone in Greensboro and Camp Gray Rock in Foscoe, and to also conduct service projects in the local community. According to Angie Whitley, a member of Kernersville Chapter #205, WhiteStone is a non-profit retirement community for Masons and Eastern Stars, and Camp Gray Rock is a summer camp for children. They also support several scholarship funds, the Wake Forest Institute for Regenerative Medicine and local service dog programs. This year, the chapter is planning to provide the members of Kernersville’s police and fire departments a dinner at the Masonic Lodge.

For this year’s fundraiser, the Worthy Matron of the Kernersville Chapter Marjorie Geer asked Angie Whitley to assist with efforts.

“I began working with a local vendor I knew to brainstorm and a very unique fundraising opportunity was born,” Whitley said. That “unique” idea was to sell yard flags featuring veterans’ branches of military, an optional photo and three lines for personalization. These flags are sold exclusively through Chapter #205 for the duration of their fundraiser.

Flags are $25 each. Order forms can be obtained by reaching out to a chapter member, or by emailing easternstarflags@gmail.com. All order forms received from an Eastern Star member will be returned to that member for delivery unless otherwise noted on the form. There is an option to ship the flags for an additional $4.30. The fundraiser ends at the end of the year, December 31.