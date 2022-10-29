Fitzpatrick

Euell Jean Ingram Fitzpatrick, 75, of Jacksonville, FL passed away on October 29th, 2022. She was born in Graham, NC on September 19th, 1947, daughter to the late Euell Carter Ingram and Pauline Morris Ingram. She spent the majority of her life living in Kernersville, NC.

She is preceded in death by her loving husband Dennis Eugene Fitzpatrick, brothers Keith Ray Ingram and Robin Dale Ingram and sister Connie Sue Ingram Bradshaw.

Euell is survived by her loving daughters, Tonya Patrice Berry and Lisa Dawn Bishop (Joel Stuart Bishop), grandchildren Colby Aaron Chambers, Caitlyn Dawn Berry, and Isabel Marie Bishop. She is also survived by brother-in-law Phillip Bradshaw, sister-in-law Linda Wilson-Ingram, nephews Trent Edward McGuire (Jennifer Dittmer Vivolo) and Christopher Euell Ingram and nieces Tiffany Nichole Hawkins (Rodney Hawkins) and Brianna Christine Ingram.

The family will receive friends at 3:00 PM at Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Home, 213 West Mountain St., Kernersville, NC 27284 with the service to follow at 4:00 PM. The family requests donations be made to The American Cancer Society at donate3.cancer.org.