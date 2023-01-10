Fitz on Main

Fitz on Main restaurant temporarily closed on Jan. 1, 2023 and will reopen on Wednesday, February 1. The restaurant, which has a rich history and was a town fixture for many years, will be reopening under new, but very familiar management.

Former longtime Kernersville Elementary School Principal David Fitzpatrick will be returning once again to manage and work at Fitz on Main, located at 1109 N. Main Street. For more, see the Tuesday, January 10, 2023 edition.