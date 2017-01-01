Firefighters on scene

The Kernersville Fire Rescue Department (KFRD) continued to provide support to the Winston-Salem Fire Department on Friday as crews worked to extinguish a major fire at a fertilizer plant in the northern part of Winston-Salem.

According to Assistant Fire Marshal/Public Information Officer Austin Flynt with the Kernersville Fire Marshal’s Office, Engine 43 of the KFRD was on the scene on Friday at the Winston Weaver fertilizer plant on North Cherry Street.

“Engine 43 is out there now,” Flynt said of the local fire crew.

