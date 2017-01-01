Fire code revision

The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved a revision to the Forsyth County Fire Code on Thursday, Aug. 25 that will ban the use of landscaping pine straw at apartment complexes with combustible facades less than 10 feet from the ground. The change in code is expected to be presented to the Kernersville Board of Aldermen for similar consideration at a future date.

For more, see the Saturday/Sunday, August 27 & 28, 2022 edition.