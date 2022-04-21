Federal funds available

The Kernersville Board of Aldermen unanimously approved staff seeking a pair of grant funding opportunities through U.S. Congresswoman Kathy Manning’s office during a special-called meeting on Tuesday, April 20.

According to Town officials, the grant opportunities total more than $4 million and, if secured, will be put toward development of the new recreation center at the Ivey M. Redmon Sports Complex and stream restoration efforts.

