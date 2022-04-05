Family Assistance Program

The Kernersville Police Department (KPD) has launched a new program that will help emergency services and families should loved ones or themselves with special needs ever need assistance.

According to officials with the KPD, the Town of Kernersville developed the family assistance form to aid in the service of residents through the Town’s emergency services divisions.

“We have created a family assistance form that will help officers find crucial information in a timely manner,” said KPD Sgt. Frank Sanchez. For more, see the Tuesday, April 5, 2022 edition.