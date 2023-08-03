Faith & Family Fundraiser

The One Project/Sandlot Baseball will be hosting a Faith & Family Community Fundraiser on Aug. 19 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Sandlot field, located at 400 Littlejohn Road in Kernersville.

All proceeds from this event will be used to provide scholarships for local youth to play Sandlot Baseball.

“It is all to help with scholarships. We gave out a lot of scholarships last season and this summer, and I am sure we will have more in the fall. We don’t turn any kids away and we need to come up with money for the children. I hope we have enough to replace the scholarships we have handed out and have some for the fall. We are just trying to get caught up on that,” stated One Project/Sandlot Baseball Co-founder Shelby Isaacson.

