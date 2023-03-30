Facility name changes

On March 28, the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Board of Education unanimously approved the name change of the East Forsyth High School Press Box to Richard “Wick” Barrow Press Box, as well as the softball field to the Karen Dull Softball Field.

This name change was decided after a public hearing from EFHS Principal Rusty Hall.

For more, see the Thursday, March 30, 2023 edition.