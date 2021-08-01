FabOver40

Kernersville resident Nkenge “Missy” Carter was recently selected for the FabOver40, a worldwide competition contest through New Beauty Magazine, and she plans to use that platform to raise awareness about sarcoidosis and help her grandchildren and church, as well as women in domestic violence. Voting for the contest begins on August 2.

To vote for Carter, visit www.votefab40.com/2021/nkenge-carter. For more, see the Saturday/Sunday, July 31 & August 1, 2021.