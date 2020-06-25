Extension opens ahead of schedule

A new roadway extension in Kernersville has opened about six months ahead of schedule, expanding access to U.S. 421 near the Forsyth-Guilford county line.

N.C. Department of Transportation (NCDOT) contractors planned to remove barriers and open the 1.7-mile extension of Macy Grove Road between East Mountain Street and North Main Street in eastern Kernersville by Friday afternoon, Oct. 9, according to press release from the NCDOT. Motorists can now use the Macy Grove Road extension from East Mountain to North Main Street.

