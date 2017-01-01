Expanding radio coverage

East Forsyth Alum Desmond Johnson has expanded his radio coverage of sports in the local area to the benefit of athletes, schools and parents.

Johnson, the owner of Tobacco Sports Radio (Tobaccoroadsports.radio.com), branched out on his own in November 2019. He formerly was a programming/creative director at WSJS and also worked at The Wolf (locally 93.1).

“I left WSJS in November of 2019 with the idea of doing something. I graduated from East Forsyth in 1996, so I already had a relationship with East Forsyth. I brought them on WSJS when they won the (football) state championship in 2018. I am the full-time employee and I have a rotating group of people that do play by play. I started off covering East Forsyth and, luckily, they went back-to-back for the state title. I wanted to put together a sports network that was hyper local,” Johnson said. “Then Covid happened so having a sports network was difficult. I launched Tobacco Road on Labor Day of 2020. I figured enough was happening, so I launched Tobacco Road as an LLC. I just took a couple of live things I wanted to do. Football got pushed to spring and I also covered baseball. We had two football seasons in 12 months. I wanted to focus on East Forsyth, Forsyth County and the Triad. We also did some local ACC stuff. I felt like local sports were not being covered the way it should be. We also do Glenn home games for football and basketball, and we are planning a full-fledged East Forsyth sports network for 2022-23. Tobacco Road is an in internet-based radio network run out of the Triad. It is locally produced sports with live sports and talk shows. High School sports is our bread and butter, but we will also be broadcasting Carolina Cobras arena football and we will be doing some production for NC A & T football. In addition to the East and Glenn games, we do a game of the week. We mostly stay in the CP 4-A (Central Piedmont 4-A) and stay with the best games.”

While he had been focusing more on football and basketball in the area, East Forsyth’s run to the softball state championship was a big hit for Johnson and Tobacco Road Sports. In a very exciting three-game State championship series, East Forsyth lost 1-0 in Game 1, won 1-0 in Game 2 and lost 6-5 in Game 3.

“East Forsyth asked me if I would cover it if they went to the softball state championship. That state championship series was the most listened to thing we have had. We had thousands of people listening,” said Johnson.

Johnson has plans on expanding Tobacco Road Sports Radio. He enjoyed his time at WSJS and The Wolf, but is enjoying what he does now more. He has deep roots with East Forsyth and has prospered from and treasures his relationship with the school and its people.

“My dad, Sherman Johnson, was an All-State basketball player at East back in the 70s. I graduated in media studies from UNC-G. I did a lot of radio in college. I started in sales at WSJS, and I came back to WSJS to do high school sports radio. Eventually, I became the creative director, and eventually I found my way back home,” said Johnson. “I am slowly going at a pace where I can keep my arms around everything and focus on the kids here and the sports talent here in the Triad. East Forsyth’s athletic people have been so instrumental in helping Tobacco Road. They know we will present them in a positive light, and I am extremely thankful to be a part of that. It really is a family type thing in terms of the people involved.”

In addition to the live sports on radio, Johnson has a two-hour interactive radio show, The Rundown, every Saturday beginning at 10 a.m. that is on WSJS and WWBG 1470 a.m., and The Score, a two hour show on Fridays at 3 p.m. All of the coverage is more diverse and the radio shows are interactive. Johnson was also just added to the Sports Illustrated beat for the Greensboro Swarm, an NBA G League team and an affiliate of the NBA’s Charlotte Hornets.

“With the football and basketball games, they are broadcast live through the National Federation of High Schools’ (NFHS) website on television, laptops and phone. You get it off radio and video feeds so you are hearing our play by play on top of it. A lot of people are not taking advantage of the audio portions. We are the only ones in the area that have the audio in sync with the video. With the radio shows, since we are digital, you can go live on to Facebook and ask questions. We really wanted to do something that was different. The host will see and answer in real time.”