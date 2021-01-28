Evers

Mrs. Mildred Lucille Coffman Evers, 90, our loving mother, Mamaw, great-Mamaw, great-great Mamaw and best friend passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 28, 2021 at her residence. She was born on November 4, 1930 in Knoxville, Tennessee to James Doyle and Vallie Lusk Coffman. Mildred retired from Sears after 23 years of faithful service. She loved bowling, reading, going to church, working word puzzles, spending time with family and friends, as well as helping others. Mildred lived in Florida for over 40 years where she made a lot of great friends. Being the social butterfly, she was she never met a stranger. There were many bunco and chicken foot nights that she spent with good friends. Her great sense of humor, giving heart and loving smile will always stay in our hearts and never be replaced. We will never forget and always love her. So now she gets to trade her butterfly wings for Angel Wings. We know she is finally at peace and with God. Take care of her until we all get together again.

While in Tampa she attended Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church. Recently, since moving to Kernersville, she has attended Triad Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents, Mildred was preceded in death by her loving husband of 31 years, Lawrence Clarence Evers. Left to cherish her memory are three daughters, Patsy Grimes Simcox (husband, Harold), Karen Coffman Goodwin, and Nancy Grimes Knox (husband, Mike); one son, Donald Coffman (wife, Denise); eight grandchildren, Kevin Simcox, Angela Rabey, Cameo Goode, Jazmin Silver, John Goodwin IV, Samantha Mascari, Keli Comacho, and Dylan Martin; 18 great grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren.

With social distancing observed and masks requested, a funeral service for Mildred will be held at 10:30 am on Saturday, January 30, 2021 at Triad Baptist Church with Dr. Rob Decker officiating. Graveside services will be held in Lakeland, Florida at Oak Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Red Cross at PO Box 37839, Boone, IA 50037, where Mildred was a faithful blood donor. Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.