Eshleman

John Daniel (Dan) Eshleman

1/24/1987-3/19/2022

Dan Eshleman passed away peacefully on March 19, 2022 in the presence of family and dear friends. Dan was born in Williamsport, PA. He and his family moved to Kernersville in 1992. As a child, he enjoyed soccer, Nintendo and board games. Indeed, he enjoyed all kinds of board games that his family played and he regularly attended a yearly game convention with his father and older brother. In his teenage years, he discovered Magic – The Gathering and became an avid fantasy game player. At age 14, he won the state tournament for Magic. He was also an excellent poker player and really liked Texas Hold ’em.

Dan graduated from East Forsyth High School in 2005. He attended NC State and graduated summa cum laude with degrees in Business and Accounting. He then earned a doctorate degree in Accounting at LSU. He went on to Associate Professor positions at Oklahoma State College, Michigan Technological College and Rutgers University (Camden campus). Dan specialized in accounting research and had 16 articles published over the course of his teaching career. (His wife was a co-author on several of these published articles.) During 2020-2021 he and his wife developed a series of stock analyses videos that can be viewed on YouTube under “Investing With Dr. Dan”.

During Spring 2021 Dan began experiencing what seemed to be random symptoms of physical weakness in different parts of his body. He was ultimately diagnosed with ALS during the summer of 2021. When his speech began failing, his videos evolved into talks about his thoughts on his illness and life.

He is survived by his wife, Peng Guo, and their son and daughter, his parents, Bryan and Susan Eshleman and siblings Robert Eshleman (Heidi) and Christine Eshleman Smith (Stephen), and four nephews and nieces.

The family would appreciate donations to the ALS Association. ALS is a fairly rare and fatal disease and there is great need for further research. Please visit als.org to donate and learn more about ALS.