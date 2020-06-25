Epilepsy Warriors Ride

Today, September 19, an event is being held at Zane’s Clodbuster Farms to help raise funds for Lilly Weavil, 9, who has battled cerebral palsy and epileptic seizures her entire life.

The event is being held from 3 – 9 p.m. and will include music, food, cold beverages, a corn hole tournament, prizes and a 50/50 raffle.

For more, see the Saturday/Sunday, September 19 & 20, 2020 edition.