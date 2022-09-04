Enoch

Mrs. Anita Karen Enoch, 84, passed away on Sunday, September 4, 2022. She was born on May 19, 1938 in Broughton, Kansas and raised in Wichita, Kansas by her parents, Stanley and Naomi Biegert. Anita married the love of her life, Ronald Enoch, on June 1, 1957. She retired from US Air, which was originally Piedmont Airlines. Anita was always very active in the churches she attended throughout her life, including Kernersville First Baptist Church, Glenn View Baptist Church, and most recently, Collide Church. She served in various roles of the church over the years, including the choir and teaching Sunday school. Anita was very strong in her faith. She enjoyed reading, puzzles, and crocheting. Anita was a very passionate game and card player, and she always made sure to follow the rules. She enjoyed reminiscing about her childhood often, as she dearly loved her hometown in Kansas. Anita spent lots of years watching her sons play baseball, and she enjoyed keeping the score books at their games. She was always the den mother for the scouts. Anita will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege to know and love her. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Enoch; brother, Edward Biegert; and sister, Marlene Hultman. She is survived by her children, Kirk (Laura) Enoch, Karen (Tony) Smith, Kerry (Tammy) Enoch, Kim (Adrian) York, Kenneth (Jennifer) Enoch, and Kristie (Kevin) Campbell; 27 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; sisters, Treva Powell and Cheryl Coker; special friend, Jim Slaydon; and numerous nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at 10:00 am on Friday, September 9, 2022 at Gentry Family Chapel in Yadkinville with pastors, Jamie Reavis, Nick Poindexter, and Brent Winslow officiating. Interment will be held at 3:00 pm on Friday, September 9, 2022 at Eastlawn Gardens of Memory in Kernersville, and everyone is welcome to attend. The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Thursday, September 8, 2022 at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Collide Church, 234 E Main St, Yadkinville, NC 27055. The family would like to express a special thank you to the hospice and palliative care team at Forsyth Medical Center for the compassionate care given to Mrs. Enoch and her family. Gentry Family Funeral Service in Yadkinville is serving the Enoch family. Online condolences may be made at www.gentryfuneralservice.com.