Kernersville – Mr. Ronald Edward English, Sr., went home to be with the Lord on Friday, May 7, 2021. He was born in Roanoke County, VA, on January 25, 1938, to the late William Dewey English and Zue Vonnie Powell English. Ronald attended Jefferson High School in Roanoke and Virginia Polytechnical Institute (now Virginia Tech) in 1960 earning a bachelor’s degree in architectural engineering. He started his career with United States Steel first involved with the construction of the Unisphere of the 1964 World’s Fair in NYC. He was assigned to oversee the fabrication and design of the “land mass areas.” He went on to have a grand career in the building industry, working the longest for Varco Pruden Metal Building Co. where he resided in communities across the country, coast to coast, retiring from their offices in Kernersville, NC, in 2003. After retirement, he enjoyed more house moves and his hobbies of golf, computers, and woodworking He returned to Kernersville six years ago. Ron was a faithful member at Central Baptist Church of Oak Ridge.

Ron was preceded in death by his brother, William Clay English, and sister, Edith Pearl Meador.

He is survived by his high school sweetheart who became his wife of 63 years, JoAnne English; three children and spouses and their families, Ronald Edward English Jr. and wife Marge of Cincinnati, OH – and grandchildren Ronald III and wife Kelsey of East Troy, WI, Matthew of Phoenix, AZ, Peter and Daniel, both of Cincinnati; William Jeffrey English and wife Beth of Lake Kiowa, TX – and grandchildren Trevor and wife Julia and their girls of Longview, TX, and Andrew of Frisco, TX; and Alan Rodney English and wife Janice Rowley of Alexandria, VA – and grandchildren Gillian of Burlington, VT, and Aidan of Baton Rouge, LA.

A memorial service will be held at 1:00 PM, Tuesday, May 11, 2021, at Central Baptist Church of Oak Ridge, NC. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Central Baptist Church, 1715 N Carolina Highway 68 N, Oak Ridge, NC 27310. Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.