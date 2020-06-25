When Adam Hutchins was named Town of Kernersville Employee of the Year this past winter, he was serving as interim chief information officer (CIO). Today, the position is his after Hutchins was named to replace retiring CIO Gray Cassell in May.
For more, see the Tuesday, September 1, 2020 edition.
Employee of the Year
