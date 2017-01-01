Election

The 2021 Kernersville municipal election is just days away and local voters have some important decisions to make when it comes to who will serve as the Town’s next mayor and Board of Aldermen.

Polls will open at 6:30 a.m. on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 2 and remain open until 7: 30 p.m. Kernersville polling sites are: Beesons Crossroads Fire Station, Paddison Memorial Branch Library, East Forsyth Middle School, Kernersville Elementary School, Kernersville Seventh-day Adventist Church and Kernersville Fire Station No. 42.

Those who voted at Sedge Garden Elementary School or Southeast Middle School in previous elections should vote at Beesons Crossroads Fire Station on Tuesday. Those who previously voted at Piney Grove Fire Station should vote at Kernersville Elementary School, and those who voted at Piney Grove Elementary School should vote at Paddison Memorial Branch Library. For more, see the Saturday/Sunday, October 30 & 31, 2021 edition.