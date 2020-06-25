Forsyth County voters who did not cast a ballot during one-stop early voting or mail in absentee ballots postmarked by today, Tuesday, Nov. 3, will be able to go to the polls when they open at 6:30 a.m. this morning through 7:30 p.m. tonight.
Election Day
