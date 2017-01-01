Elder Abuse Awareness

This year’s Piedmont Triad World Elder Abuse Awareness Walk will be June 18 at Triad Park, 9652 E. Mountain St., in Kernersville. Registration and a vendor fair will start at 9 a.m. The opening ceremony and walk kick-off will be at 10:30 a.m.

For more information on the event (including a registration link), visit: https://www.ptrc.org/services/area-agency-on-aging/elder-abuse-awareness-walk

The county’s Adult Protective Services provides protection services for disabled adults 18 and over who are alleged to be abused, neglected or exploited. The majority of cases that are referred to Adult Protective Services involve elderly disabled individuals.

The Adult Protective Services intake line is (336) 703-3503.

For information about how to recognize and report abuse, visit: https://www.co.forsyth.nc.us/dss/adult_protect.aspx