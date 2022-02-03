EFMS Teacher of the Year

When Joel Leath, an eighth grade science teacher at East Forsyth Middle School, learned that he had been named the school’s Teacher of the Year, he was overjoyed.

“All I could do was smile,” he said, noting that he was surprised with balloons by the administration. “It means a lot that people recognize that I am working hard and doing the best that I can for the kids.” For more, see the Thursday, February 3, 2022 edition.