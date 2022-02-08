EFHS Teacher of the Year

In his final year of teaching, when American history and psychology teacher Juan Fernandez learned that he had been named Teacher of the Year at East Forsyth High School, he was surprised. “I was very surprised. I have been a runner up over the years and was taken-a-back when I saw my photo up on the PowerPoint presentation they had set up,” he said. “With this coming in during my last year is a capstone for me and with it coming from my peers, that means everything.”

For more, see the Tuesday, February 8, 2022 edition.