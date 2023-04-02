Edwards

Mr. Alvin Foster “Al” Edwards, age 76 of Kernersville, passed away on Sunday, April 2, 2023, at the Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home in Winston-Salem. Mr. Edwards was born on April 9, 1946, in Carroll County, Virginia to the late Henry Forester and Ethel Jones Edwards. Al was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend. He proudly served his county in the United States Army where he retired with over twenty years of service. Mr. Edwards will be deeply missed by all that knew him. Surviving is his daughter, Amanda Edwards Hill; two granddaughters, Haley Nicole Hill, Kirstin Savannah Hill; one great-granddaughter, Kingsley Nicole Hill; two sisters, Cressie Edwards Flippin, Nina Edwards Livengood; along with several special nieces , nephews, and cousins. In addition to his parents, Mr. Edwards was preceded in death by his wife, Frankie Marshall Edwards; and infant daughter, Hope Elizabeth Edwards; a sister, Irene Edwards Cockerham; and a brother, Austin Lee Edwards. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, April 6, 2023, at 2:00 PM at Moody Funeral Home Chapel in Mount Airy with Reverend Cecil Pickler officiating. Interment will follow in the Chestnut Grove Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery in Lambsburg, Virginia. Full military rights with be conducted by the United States Army Honor Guard and the Veteran of Foreign War Honor Guard Post 2019 Mount Airy and Post 9436 Pilot Mountain. The family will receive friends on Thursday, April 6, 2023, at Moody Funeral Home in Mount Airy from 12:30 PM until 2:00 PM. Moody Funeral Services has been entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.