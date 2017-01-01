Educator Warehouse

Now approaching its 12th year, The Educator Warehouse is preparing to open its doors to Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools (WS/FCS) teachers for the 2022-23 school year.

According to officials with The Educator Warehouse, open house will be held August 11-13, during which new teachers can shop from 3-8 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 11 and all other teachers can shop from 9 a.m.-8 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 12 and from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13.

