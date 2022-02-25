Eckrote

June 8, 1941 – February 25, 2022

Dave Eckrote, 80, of Winston-Salem, passed away in his home surrounded by family on February 25, 2022, after a battle with heart failure. He was born in Pennsylvania and was a long-time resident of Kernersville, NC until he retired as owner of Southern Home Inspection, downsized, and moved to Winston-Salem in 2016.

Dave is survived by his wife, Becky, three children, David, Jr. “Scooter” (Michelle), Shane (Felicity) and Shannon (Dave), five grandchildren (Brittany, Kendall, Hayden, Emma, and Eli), and three great-grandchildren (Cooper, Easton “E.J.”, and Harper)

Dave was an avid Jaguar enthusiast as well as a Harley Davidson fanatic. He was also a proud Vietnam Veteran, having served in the Air Force and recently traveled to Washington, DC as part of the Triad Flight of Honor.

The family would like to express gratitude to Mountain Valley Hospice as well as the doctors and nurses who cared for him at Forsyth Medical Center and WFU Baptist Hospital. A military memorial service will be held by the family at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.salemfh.com/.