Eating for Education

Eating for Education will take place tomorrow, Wednesday, September 13. Eating for Education is an event held every second Wednesday of the month throughout the summer to help raise money for funding teacher grants to all 13 schools within Kernersville. A portion of the cost of your meal at participating restaurants will go back to the community.

“It’s a great opportunity to give to this incredible program and eat out with your family as well,” said Chris Comer, president/CEO of the Kernersville Chamber of Commerce.

